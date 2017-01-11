How Owning a Dog Makes You Healthier

It helps prevent loneliness

Dogs are social creatures (no surprise there). Their idea of fun is the complete opposite of Netflix and chill. They need to leave the house and explore, or their energy will turn to biting your prized collection of kicks.

Unless you live on a farm, you're going to be your dog's trusty walking partner when you take them out for exercise in your neighborhood. Not only will you be leaving the couch way more, but you're going to become more social. You'll meet people from the block on your walks and let your dog socialize with the neighborhood puppy gang.

Before you get all angsty and say that you hate meeting new people, consider this: pet owners are usually "less lonely, were more conscientious, were more extraverted, tended to be less fearful and tended to be less preoccupied than non-owners."