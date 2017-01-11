Health

Dramatic Before & After Pics of People Who Have Lost 100 Pounds or More

By Published On 08/19/2016
before and after weight loss pics
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Losing any amount of weight takes an incredible amount of focus and determination, and a willingness to pause your Netflix binge and get your ass on the treadmill. For these people who lost 100 or more pounds, the results are so jaw-dropping, you have to see it to believe it.

Major props to these people who completely transformed their lives through lots of sweat, and probably some tears. They may even inspire you to make some lifestyle changes... or at least trade in your bag of chips for baby carrots. Here are some of the most badass Instagrammers killing it in the weight-loss game -- and if you're looking to become one of them, this is how you get started

They fell in love with fitness

ericafitlove/Instagram
beardedfatloss/Instagram
fitjill1129/Instagram
rsaki0708/Instagram
tessasweightlossjourney/Instagram

And totally transformed their lifestyles

__amelodii/Instagram
wannasplitsomething/Instagram
richgetshealthy/Instagram

They look and feel like totally new people

lauren_e_d_13/Instagram
sleevedang/Instagram
candacefaye14
kevins_journey/Instagram

Some even had a partner to lose with

brandonv2.0/Instagram
sarahtalesvsg/Instagram

