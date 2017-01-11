Intense Exercises That Make a Serious Difference in Just One Minute

Sorry folks, but "I don't have enough time to exercise," is an excuse that's officially off the table. In a highly publicized study, researchers found that just one minute of highly intense, interval-based exercise is as effective at improving cardiometabolic health as a 45-minute steady-state cardio workout.

Yes, just one minute.

But there is a caveat. Before you decide to sit on the couch for 23 hours and 59 minutes a day, you must understand that this "one minute" workout was actually three 20-second all-out intervals that took place over the course of a 10-minute routine.

So go ahead and sit on the couch for 23 hours and 50 minutes a day (I jest, don't actually do that), and carve out a 10-minute block of time for exercise to give it your all. This isn't the type of pussy-footed workout protocol where you can casually wander through a series of moves. To actually benefit from a "one-minute workout," you need to work hard.