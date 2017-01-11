10 Gross Things in Your Shower, and What to Do About Them

It's an especially cruel irony that the shower is one of the filthiest places in your bathroom. While you may be tempted to ignore the problem until your lease is up or your family’s in town, doing so actually means that you're washing yourself with mold. Oh, I'll explain that one -- and many more gross-out items.

To find out more about all the terrifying things lurking in your shower, read on.



1. The shower curtain

Let's start with the more obvious things that are making your bathing space totally disgusting, like that nasty shower curtain that's covered in moldy spots. Even the ones that bill themselves as "mold-free" will eventually develop a fungal growth that will turn plastic shower curtains into something resembling Gorgonzola. Keeping the shower curtain closed will help -- when the material folds back on itself, water will become trapped, making a welcoming home for mold and mildew.