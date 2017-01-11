You Might Be Working Out TOO Much -- Yes, It's Possible

"Overtraining syndrome" is a legit problem

Working out too much is known in the medical and fitness world as overtraining syndrome, and it's a very real condition that affects far more people than you may imagine. Not only that, most of the people affected by it have no idea, which obviously just makes things worse.

Take some guy who's working out, and for a couple of weeks notices he's exhausted, sick, or not making progress. He tries to suck it up, push through the pain, and read lots of inspirational Instagram posts about mental toughness. Hey, he figures it's just part of the journey.