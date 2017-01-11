Telltale Signs You're Dealing With a Narcissist

They make it clear that their contributions to a conversation are the most interesting to them, and should be to everyone else

You know that co-worker who brings up irrelevant anecdotes from childhood at a department meeting just to hear the sound of her own voice? Or maybe it’s your friend who goes to the movies with you, and relentlessly talks about his opinions about what you saw without letting you get a word in. In these contexts, the narcissist isn’t necessarily voicing that he or she is self-obsessed. But actions speak louder than the words shouted over your dissenting opinion, and this person clearly doesn’t care what anyone else thinks.



They’re charismatic

They know how to “get” you, and may even make you feel like they understand you better than anyone else ever has. It sounds like it's a benevolent-enough quality, but for the narcissist, it's a form of manipulation. They bait you into their universe through the power of their charm. Many psychologists attribute narcissism to an underlying cause of low self-esteem, which might explain this tendency. They want to feel loved, and depended upon... until you expect some level of reciprocal vulnerability.

