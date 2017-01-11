Signs Someone You Know Is a Psychopath in Disguise

It’s easy to call someone a psychopath. You probably do it on a weekly, or even a daily basis. That dude who banged you and never called even though he PROMISED? Psychopath. Your boss who emails you about meeting Friday at 5:30pm? Psychopath. The new guy at the party who eats the last piece of pizza all willy-nilly without even asking? CLEARLY a psychopath.

And while it’s all well and good to use this word in the everyday vernacular, there's actually a difference between a clinical, legitimate psychopath, and just a plain asshole.

Note: According to current clinical terminology, there is no difference between psychopath and sociopath, and the two are often used interchangeably.