Cardio equipment hasn't been replaced since the early '90s

Sure, some of it might still run, but the lifecycle of commercial cardio equipment is about seven years. If you're cycling on a Schwinn upright bike with moving arms and a fan built into the front wheel, I'm here to tell you that you deserve better.

Broken equipment never gets fixed

If there are machines with "out of order" signs on them for more than two weeks… or worse, there's equipment that's been out of order without any posted notices, you better believe you've got a gym with lazy management. Well-run facilities should have maintenance staff on call to address problems in a timely fashion. Even on the rare occasion where a part is backordered and will take longer to repair, it takes about five minutes to make and print a sign that communicates that information to members. You're paying for use of a facility, which means you should be able to actually use the equipment the facility provides.