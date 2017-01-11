30 Signs You've Officially Become a Runner

Their clothes leave nothing to the imagination, they own enough sneakers to open a small shop, and they’re constantly hopped up on enough endorphins that it makes you question if a runner’s high is better than, you know, actually getting high. They’re basically the human versions of an eager golden retriever, minus the humping... or not.

In denial? Here are 30 ways to tell if you’re married to this sweaty, spandex-friendly hobby for good.

Your toenails are no longer suited for public appearance

Between blisters, black toenails, and the stench, it’s best to keep those babies in hiding.

You scoff at the idea of paying $20 for a movie ticket

But you’ll happily pay a $40 race registration fee for a 5K that will take about a quarter of the time it takes to watch a movie.