How to Tell if You're Not Drinking Enough Water

Hydration is a more contentious subject than you might think. Despite what you've heard, the "eight glasses a day" recommendation doesn't really have much merit -- in fact, you can comfortably go up to a gallon daily and be just fine, if not in better health than you ever were before.

So water is good for you, duh. But outside of total dehydration, what are some signs that you might not be giving your body the H2O it needs?



Your skin dries out

Lips feeling chapped? You're likely dehydrated. Pinch the skin on the back of your hand. If it looks and stays like a tent (it's literally called "tenting") and takes its time going back to normal, you guessed it: drink more water. Other dehydration indicators include brittle nails, a sticky feeling in your eyes, and dry mouth.