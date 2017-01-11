1. Fanny packs

True story: I wear a fanny pack every single day while walking my dogs. And every single day, I look like an idiot.

Fanny packs are a prime example of a useful tool (they carry stuff! hands-free!) that's never going to be socially acceptable at the gym or out in public during an average workout. Doubly true if you're still using one to lug around a Walkman or Discman, or if you're using one to carry nutritional gels during a 5k. (You don't need nutritional gels during a 5k.)

The real question is, do you care? Clearly I don't, so go ahead and just do you.

2. The DISQ

This wearable gym is like a fanny pack on steroids. It's like wearing a set of Princess Leia's hair buns attached to your hips, which are then attached by a pulley system to a pair of ankle straps that you then wear to the park like you're a "normal person" just out for a jog. But you're not. You are NOT a normal person. You've got Princess Leia's bright orange hair buns attached to your hips with a pulley system attached to your ankles. So unless you've joined one of CRUNCH Gym's DISQ group fitness classes where you can wear your DISQ while blending in with the crowd, it's probably best to just leave well enough alone.