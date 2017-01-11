9 Bodyweight Exercises to Get You in Shape This Summer

Let's get something straight: the only things you actually need to look "acceptable" on the beach this summer are a bathing suit, a towel, and lots of sunscreen. Please don't forget the sunscreen. Maybe throw in a couple of magazines, an oversized umbrella, and a beach game for good measure, and you'll look like a beach-goin' pro. My work here is done.

But look, I get it. It's one thing to look "acceptable" while kickin' it in the sun, and another to look exceptional. (Who doesn't want to look exceptional?!)

Sadly, I can't promise major miracles if you've waited until a week before your vacation to think about improving your fitness. What I can promise is the most exceptional body possible based on the amount of time you've allotted before your beach strip-down. Here's your game plan: