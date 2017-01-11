15-Minute Workouts You Can Actually Squeeze in Before Work

If you're not a morning person, the idea of strapping on sneakers and schlepping to the gym at 6:30am is a total joke. But what if you could get an effective workout at home in the amount of time between snooze alarms?

Four fitness experts, ranging from a celeb trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp to a marathoner, shared ideas for morning workouts you can do before work, in your pajamas, in just 15 minutes. When you try the in-bed workout, you’ll have no excuse not to sweat in the morning.



The still-in-bed workout

You don’t have to leave your bedroom to do this full-body, cardio-strength workout. Brynn Putnam, a certified personal trainer and founder of high-intensity interval-training studio Refine Method, says that the elevated surface of a bed adds an extra challenge to these morning exercises.