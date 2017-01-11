Common Skin Care Products Dermatologists Won't Use

Just about every dermatologist I meet seems gifted with a preternaturally glowing, wrinkle-free complexion, and I don’t think that’s just because they get Botox at cost. Sure, dermatologists probably wear sunscreen and slather themselves with high-end moisturizers -- but could it be that what goes on their skin is just as important as what doesn’t?

We rounded up dermatologists to find out which products and ingredients they ban from their medicine cabinets, lest their secret fountains of youth become contaminated.

Sandalwood and tea tree oil

"If there’s one set of ingredients that dermatologists dislike, it’s those that are ‘natural’ but lead to allergies. Sandalwood is one of these, and tea tree oil, interestingly enough, is another. This doesn't mean that they are undesirable as a whole, but they do cause more than their share of mayhem in people who use them." -- Dr. Joel Schlessinger for RealSelf

