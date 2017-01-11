Never Do This If You Want a Good Night's Sleep

Spending too much time in front of a screen

Banish smartphones, tablets, and even televisions from your bedroom. How will you watch Blue Velvet on your iPhone in bed?! It may seem like a huge drag, but the blue light from screens can invigorate your brain enough that your plans for an amazing night of sleep are pretty much destroyed. Dr. Ninotchka L. Sigua of IU Health Physicians Sleep Medicine, agrees. "Keep these screens out of the bedroom and stop using them at least one hour before bed for the best sleep."



Working in a dark office

Bright lights may not seem to be super important during the daily grind of your normal work day, Dr. Cathy Goldstein, a neurologist at the Sleep Disorders Center at the University of Michigan, says they're vital to a good night of sleep. "The internal clock, or circadian rhythm, was made to handle natural light," she explains. "That means bright morning light is the signal to our brain that it's daytime and time to be alert. Darkness means that it's nighttime and time to sleep. Keep the lights up and, if you have a window, even better." If you have a weirdo boss who doesn't like turning the lights on, try to get outside whenever you can to get some natural sunlight during the day.