Can't Sleep? Try, Lobster, Orgasms, and These Other Under-the-Radar Sleep Aids

You're aware that getting enough sleep is important because of, you know, work and functioning and stuff. But the quality and length of your sleep also affect things like your sex life, your mood, and your weight, so if you weren’t convinced that sleeping well mattered before, the stakes just got raised.

If sleep's a problem these days because of job stress or maybe a certain recent political happening, though, try out one of these strategies for heading to dreamland faster, and waking up more energized.



Wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends

"It’s a good idea to train your body to wake up around the same time every day -- unfortunately, this means weekends as well," Amwell psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Gentile says. "Sadly, our bodies weren't built for weekends: we're routine beings, animals at heart, and we need to respect that."