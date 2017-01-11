How to Stop Feeling So Exhausted All the Damn Time

Get your sweat on

Yeah, yeah, yeah, exercise is good for you. But it's not just about weight loss or living longer (those are nice, too). Exercise can improve the quality of sleep, which means that even if you're allotting the same amount of time you normally would to sleep, you'll feel better. And it really only takes about two and a half hours of exercise per week to get better sleep and feel more alert during the day. The best part is that the kind of exercise you do doesn't seem to make much of a difference, as long as you're doing something.

That said, timing is everything here. Working out right before you hit the sack can lead to a rotten night’s sleep, so try to hit the gym three hours beforehand.