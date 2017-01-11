The Grime You Leave on Your Phone Says a Lot More About You Than You Think

If those embarrassing late-night texts and selfie outtakes weren't bad enough, there's something else on your phone that's guaranteed to make you cringe -- your own filth.

Think about how much of your day is spent touching and holding your beloved phone; each time you do, you leave behind a little bit of yourself. Turns out, that sheen from your greasy face and dirty fingers says a lot about you. And not just that you should've washed your hands after eating pizza for lunch.

Scientists have discovered they can learn in-depth lifestyle habits of people just by swabbing their cellphones, like your very own grime profile.