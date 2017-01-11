Soylent Is Recalling Snack Bars Because They Make People Poop Uncontrollably

Just a company doing the right thing and making sure its customers... oh, just kidding. Last week, Soylent told Vice, "After these reports, we have retrieved remaining bars from our consumers and have personally consumed many of the remaining bars without adverse effects. We have also sent them for further microbiological testing and all tests have come back negative. Based on this we remain very confident in the safety of the bars." That's a pleasant image, a bunch of Soylent employees chowing down on their own bars, waiting to see if an onslaught of diarrhea comes.

At least affected customers will be getting a full refund for their unfortunate purchases. Is it enough to make up for spending the better part of their day on the toilet? That's hard to put a price on, though someone should write an algorithm that can calculate the potential efficiencies lost.