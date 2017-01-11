The Surprising Cure for Cramps More & More Athletes Are Using

While cramps are annoying for most people, the pros tend to get debilitatingly painful spasms in large muscle groups at the worst times -- like, say, the NBA Finals -- with potentially huge consequences. The most frustrating aspect of cramps is that they're pretty difficult to predict and prevent; why do they strike during sleep, or when people are adequately hydrated? Isn't extra potassium supposed to help? And did LeBron James really need to be carried off the court?

Well, thanks to the work of two scientists, you're better off biting into a ghost pepper or chewing on a hunk of wasabi than going for the traditional banana-and-sports-drink approach. And not just because the pain in your mouth will distract from the pain in your leg, although that probably couldn't hurt.