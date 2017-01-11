Signs You’re Stressed and Don’t Even Know It

The demands of life can get the best of us. Your job is killing you, you’re $30,000 in debt, and nobody’s swiping right on your Tinder profile. It’s no wonder more than half of Americans are moderately stressed, with a quarter being highly frazzled.

Chronic negative stress will eventually destroy your body, and, in spite of what you may think, humans are so good at carrying on in the face of adversity that sometimes you don’t even notice stress. So open up your eyes and see these not-so-obvious signs of stress before it ruins your wonderful life.