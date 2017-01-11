8 Surprising Reasons You’re Stressed Out & How to Handle Them

Your habit of saying ‘yes’ to just about everything

Are you filled with anxiety every time you see Greenpeace canvasser in your path? Have you said yes to dates with people you’re positive there’s no future with, but going on the date then ghosting is less anxiety-provoking than shutting someone down? Have you looked after your friend’s cats even though you hate cats?

If you have trouble setting boundaries and saying no, chances are you’re overstretched, overwhelmed, and filled with either anxiety over not letting people down, or guilt over not getting a task done.

How to fix it: Tons of people struggle with setting boundaries, especially because we’re generally taught to never let someone down or pass up an opportunity. Still, consider this: When you say “No” to a person or opportunity that you feel conflicted over, you’re actually saying yes to an even better opportunity -- even if that “better opportunity” for you is binge-watching Making a Murderer.