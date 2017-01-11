Stress Hacks to Help You Relax, Even If That Seems Impossible Right Now

There are many sources of stress. Money. Relationships. Even politics and national news can be significant sources of anxiety. Has that happened to anyone lately?

Regardless of the source of the stress, you'll be glad we asked stress experts the best ways to relax fast, even in the most unforgiving situations.



Keep some chillwave music (or other relaxing tunes) on hand

Download your favorite low-key music to your phone so it’s always available. Just a few minutes of music when you’re stressed can release calming hormones in your body, says Dr. Kathleen Hall, stress expert and founder of The Stress Institute.



Try positivity, because science says it works

It worked for Ellen as an animated fish, so repeating a positive affirmation when you’re stressed could work for you, too, by reducing stress hormones and boosting performance. Hall recommends creating an affirmation you love and repeating it during tough times.