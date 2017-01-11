How Much Is It OK to Drink When You're Stressed Out?

Let's talk more about this realm of addiction, which sounds unpleasant

Dr. Campbell says one thing to watch for is a vicious cycle-type drinking situation. "You've had a stressful day, so you go home and drink," he says. "Because you drank, you feel bad the next day. Work stresses you out more, because you don't have the reserve to get you through the stressful day, because you're hungover. So it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy."

I'm interpreting the sub-context here as: Don't drink so much that you get hungover. For me, that sweet spot is one or two drinks. I can put away half a bottle of wine every night and experience no ill effects. Just ask my cats.

So are there any hard-and-fast guidelines for how many drinks are OK to consume?

"Guidelines are all over the place, but we typically think about women having two to three drinks and men having three to five drinks, and that should be about it for the week," Dr. Campbell says.