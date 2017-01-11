Stretches You Really Need to Do if You Sit at a Desk All Day

Desk jobs are a necessary evil of the modern world. You know they wreak havoc on your body, but the alternative (you know, not working) wreaks havoc on your bank account. If you’ve gotta have the money, honey, you’ve gotta do the work.

Luckily, you don’t have to resign yourself to the physical perils of prolonged sitting. Set a timer to go off once an hour, then get up, move around and do a couple of these stretches to combat the tightness that leads to back, neck, and shoulder pain.