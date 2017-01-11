Everything You've Been Told About Stretching Is Wrong

Everything you know about stretching, you probably learned from your elementary school PE teacher, or possibly your high school basketball coach. Either way, it’s almost definitely wrong.

Coaches and teachers from 20+ years ago didn’t have a whole lot of training on stretching. They picked up most of their knowledge from their own elementary school PE teachers and high school coaches... who also probably didn’t have a whole lot of training on stretching. And the cycle goes on.

If you’re sitting there thinking, "It's stretching... how complicated can it be?", you're partly right. But you need to know what the research says and how to actually reap stretching’s benefits, mostly by forgetting these commonly held myths too many people believe.