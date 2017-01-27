There's Now a Way to Literally Erase Fear From the Brain

If Hollywood has taught us anything about experimental brain procedures that eradicate painful memories, it's this: Participants will regret the procedure halfway through and want to keep their memories. Then, everything turns bad and scary, but in the end, they win back their manic pixie dream girl, played by Kate Winslet. At least that's what happens in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which won an Academy Award for best screenplay, so it must be true. Right?

We may be on the brink of finding out. Dr. Ai Koizumi of the Advanced Telecommunicatons Research Institute International, Kyoto and Centre of Information and Neural Networks, Osaka, led a recent study titled "Reconditioning the brain to overcome fear."