Study: It's Harder for Millennials to Lose Weight

After analyzing dietary data of nearly 36,400 American adults collected by the National Health and Nutrition Survey between 1971 and 2008 as well as data on the physical activity of 14,419 adults from 1988 to 2006, the researchers found potential explanations for why our waistlines keeping growing and suggest that there's more to it than just your diet and amount of exercise. While eating well and working out obviously results in weight loss, those methods alone might not be an effective solution to weight loss in the long run, they said.

“This is because weight management is actually much more complex than just ‘energy in’ versus ‘energy out,'” Professor Jennifer Kuk of the School of Kinesiology and Health Science said in the release. “That’s similar to saying your investment account balance is simply your deposits subtracting your withdrawals and not accounting for all the other things that affect your balance like stock market fluctuations, bank fees or currency exchange rates.” At least you can give up on all that hard math now, right?