Milk's Not a Bad Choice? Study Claims It's Best for Hydration

Milk makes lots of people fart. Drinking raw milk is like playing Russian roulette with serious stomach issues, and moo juice may not exactly be the calcium-packed powerhouse the dairy industry would like you to believe. But the one thing milk is surprisingly good at, other than being the preferred liquid to dunk cookies in, is rehydrating your body.

At least, that's according to a new study that also claims cola and orange juice are more hydrating than water. Clearly, researchers overrode their common sense, and instead just measured how good certain beverages are at rehydrating your body based on how much people had to pee after drinking them. If you pee less frequently but are consuming the same water content, the assumption goes, you're drinking a hydrating beverage.