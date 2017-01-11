Sugar Addiction Isn't a Thing, You Just Need to Stop Eating Sugar

If you've ever had sugar cravings so bad that you sold scrap metal to make money for a box of Nerds, dude, what is wrong with you? For most people, itching for the next sugar fix, and the sense of euphoria you feel after indulging in your sweet of choice, seems strikingly similar to an addict scoring another high.

It's not your fault; there have been plenty of studies comparing sugar's effects on the brain to those of drugs. Plus, eating more sugar leads to more sugar cravings, creating a downward spiral like the kind that lands people in rehab.

As it turns out, the notion of a sugar addiction is a tad dramatic. Sure, it's a great tool for selling the latest diet book or promoting a new nutrition craze, but the scientific evidence of an actual dependency on sugar is limited, according to new findings. "We find little evidence to support sugar addiction in humans," the neuroscientists from the University of Cambridge wrote. Sorry, chocoholics.