The Blatant Lies Big Sugar Tells to Keep You Coming Back for More

At the risk of sounding dramatic, sugar has become 2016's tobacco: It's terribly unhealthy for you, is widely available to kids, and is probably abused by ad agency executives.

Sure, it may not be physically addictive, but unlike tobacco, it actually tastes good, which keeps people coming back for more.

Sugar has followed in tobacco's footsteps in another important way -- the industry doesn't want you to know just how bad its product is for you. In fact, Big Sugar bribed scientists to skew scientific findings in favor of the sweet stuff, and while bribery may sound cool, it certainly hasn't had the best effect on America's collective waistline.