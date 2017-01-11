Why Sugar and Porn Are Way More Alike Than You Realize

When I was 11, my cousin and I went to play video games with his friend, Chris. Wouldn't you know it, Chris knew where his dad's collection of Playboys were. This would be my first glimpse of a fully naked lady.

We probably approached the speed of light flying through the pages, one image leading to the next. I remember being confused, but as a chubby little guy, I saw boobs in the mirror all the time -- they weren't so foreign to me. Mind thoroughly melted, I held the images in my head seemingly forever. It would be a long time before I saw pornography again.

Around the same time, I dressed up as a nun for Halloween. As a boy in a fairly small Catholic grade school, I thought this was hilarious. I was 100% right. But the fun that year didn't stop at cross-dressing satire. In my habit and character-correct orthopedic shoes, I set a personal candy-collection record. Filled a whole pillow case with sugar and chocolate.