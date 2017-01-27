The Simple, Cheap Change That Could Help America Lose a Ton of Weight

The best part of San Fran kicking it to the beverage manufacturers to issue these warnings in their ads and products? It doesn't cost taxpayers a dime. This is a far cry from obesity itself, which, aside from being a deadly health complication, is also an expensive one. In 2008, health care costs related to obesity cost Americans $147 billion. And an indirect cost of lack of productivity cost employers and companies an estimated $3.38 to $6.38 billion.

Sure, requiring companies to remake all their packaging and redesign ads will be expensive... for the companies. Instead of forcing the people who suffer from the effects of obesity to shoulder the financial burden, placing the responsibility on the causation side may help light a fire under the collective butts of those who produce unhealthy products.