Here's Why Your Medical Bills Are So Freaking High

Say you survive a freak accident in a national park, or contract an infectious disease after an ill-advised dip.

Whatever the cause, pretty much everyone has to go to the hospital at some point, and in many cases, terms like "out-of-network" or "in-network" aren't what you want to think about when you have a broken bone that needs to be fixed, like, now.

That's when health care can get -- quickly, dramatically -- expensive.

Surprise medical billing for out-of-network care is actually a lot more common than health professionals and most policymakers previously acknowledged, at least according to a new study published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. After digging through 2.2 million medical claims from emergency room visits over two years, researchers concluded 22% of emergency room patients were treated by out-of-network physicians. Those could be specialists like anesthesiologists or radiologists, despite 99% of the claims coming from hospitals that were in-network for patients.