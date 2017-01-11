The Stress Sources You Didn’t Even Know Were There

So if you’re in the midst of transition, or see one coming up, know your mental bandwidth might be reduced a bit, and take on less than you might normally.



Feeling trapped in a dead-end situation

Sometimes stress and anxiety are not-so-subtle indicators that you’re stuck in situation you don’t want to be in. Your relationship, your job, your city could all feel like dead-end propositions.

Keep in mind that it's easy to blame your unhappiness on one of these things, only to move cities or get into another relationship and realize that the unhappiness has followed you. BUT, in some cases, it really may be that you need to get the eff out. Logically, you might be telling yourself, "Suck it up," or, "It’s for the best," but deep down you’re saying, "Wait, this really isn't good for me." Make plans to get out if you know that's what's best.

