If You Swear a Lot, You're Probably Pretty F***ing Honest

Dropping certain four-letter words may land you in hot water with Lorne Michaels, but it's not entirely a bad thing.

Sure, your mom probably washed your mouth out with soap growing up and you spent a significant amount of time in the principal's office, but you were probably better off than your lying little brother who always broke stuff and never owned up to it.

The point is that people who curse often are actually pretty fucking straight when it comes to the truth, and aren't so great at sugarcoating it.