For the Last Time: You Can't Spot Target Fat Loss

Magazine cover lines that promise you can “lose belly fat with just two exercises” or “get rid of arm flab in one week” are lying to you as much as the promises of 267 new ways to have a mind-blowing orgasm. There are only 193 ways, everyone knows that.

These splashy phrases draw readers in by giving the impression that you can achieve the seemingly impossible, but the actual evidence behind targeted fat loss is bullshit. It’s time to put this old, recycled, and downright false fitness concept to bed once and for all.

Fat won't magically melt away from one body part

By themselves, all the crunches in the world won't make your stomach disappear any more than doing triceps dips will torch your arm flab. “When we work specific body parts, we develop the muscle underneath the body fat, so it can affect what that area looks like,” explains personal trainer Rob Sulaver, CSCS and owner of Bandana Training. “I think people confuse muscle development with fat loss because muscle development can change how a certain area looks.”