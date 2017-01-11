The 10 Deadliest Epidemics in Human History

In an age of modern medicine and cleanliness so obsessive that we’ve actually created new diseases that are STRONGER than our cleanliness, it’s easy to understand why Ebola is so frightening, even in America.

But this period in human history is infinitesimal on a geological scale, and essentially nonexistent on an astronomical one. In short, diseases have been killing us much longer, and in much larger numbers, than we’ve killed them.

Historical figures are obviously tough to verify, but the following outbreaks are certainly among the deadliest the human race has ever seen.