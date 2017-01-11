Want a Better Workout? Drink Coffee.

Unfortunately, the pickings were slim. Only nine of the 600 studies used coffee as the controlled variable, which certainly indicates more research should be done. Still, of the nine studies, five of them had significantly positive results, and when athletes consumed between 3 to 9 milligrams of caffeine per kilogram bodyweight, endurance performance improved by 24%.



How can I use coffee to get in the best shape of my life?

Well, like any performance enhancer, you still have to put the work in, but unless you exercise right before bed, there’s certainly no harm in downing a couple cups of Joe before a workout to help propel you through your conditioning routine. Of course, any change you make to your body should be treated cautiously, so ease into the practice if it's not part of your routine already.