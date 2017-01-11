Why You Should Exercise on an Empty Stomach

You’ve probably heard this bit of conventional exercise wisdom: you have to pre-fuel so you don't run out of gas during your workout!

But is that always the best advice? Well, if your goal is to lose weight faster, build more muscle, and get in eat-your-heart-out shape for the next time you run into your ex, science says it might be better and even smarter for you to exercise on an empty stomach. Here's how it works:

You'll improve your insulin sensitivity

Insulin is an important hormone in the weight-loss puzzle because it's a critical player in how your body metabolizes sugar. Eating too much sugar is bad for a lot of reasons, one of which is that it can make your body more resistant (or less sensitive) to insulin’s sugar metabolizing effects, which can lead to things like diabetes and weight gain down the line.