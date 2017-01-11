Do This Kick-Ass 20-Minute Home Workout, Even if Your Place Is Tiny

For many people, the gym is intimidating as hell. It’s like a foreign country with its own language, technology, and etiquette. As a personal trainer, this concern is usually the first thing I hear from new clients.

While I can assure you that every single person in a gym is far too vain to worry about what other people are doing, the gym can still make people feel a bit lost.

Good news: I'm here to help by giving you the best workout you can do in the comfort of your own home. Not only does this workout prevent you from having to step foot in the wild world of dumbbells and treadmills, it actually burns more calories than heading out for a run, and in only about 20 minutes.

