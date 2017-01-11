What You Should (and Shouldn't) Eat When You're Sick

The time will inevitably come when your immune system fails at its ONE JOB, and you'll get sick. Out come the pillows and the Netflix, but as you ride out the illness, you also need to eat.

You may know that trying to kill those germs with alcohol isn’t the smartest move (it’s not!?), but what should you consume? Is chicken soup really good for you, or is that something your mom told you to shut you up? We asked Lingxia Sun, a clinical dietitian at Johns Hopkins Hospital, what the best eating strategy is for anyone who’s got a cold, the flu, or is just generally feeling lousy.



Above all else, make sure you’re eating

“The most important thing is that you still eat something,” Sun advises. “Some people don’t have an appetite when they’re sick, so they don’t eat anything. Food is how our bodies function, and you need all the food you normally eat because your body is fighting the disease.”