Exercises for Getting Ripped Without Leaving Your House

I own enough small fitness equipment to open my own gym, but most of it sits around unused. Not because I don’t work out, but because I’m a big believer in equipment-free exercises. There’s no denying the benefits of strength equipment, such as dumbbells and medicine balls, to enhance a workout and build strength, but the same benefits can be gained from an equipment-free workout. Each exercise description has a link to a short video of it, in case you'd like a demonstration.



Strength moves: the big five

Almost all bodyweight exercises are built around “the big five.” These compound moves are foundational -- they’re effective on their own, but they can be added to or built upon to create challenging and interesting modifications. Even when exercises don’t strictly look like one of the big five, if you’ve learned to do them correctly, you can apply their body mechanics to practically any exercise.

