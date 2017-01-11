Sit at a Desk All Day? This Is the One Exercise You HAVE to Do.

Fortunately, if you're someone who has to work a desk job, there's a super-simple exercise you can start doing right now to help counteract the negative effects of all that sitting. This exercise is the yoga squat, and all you have to do is take a few minutes to stand up from your desk every hour, and squat using the directions and picture guide below. Or even better, in addition to yoga squatting, also start taking short walks every hour to give your body a break from all that sitting.

How to yoga squat like a pro

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart

2. Bend your knees and drop your hips toward the floor as if you were sitting in a chair. Go as low as you can, and keep your heels flat on the floor. Don't roll to the outer or inner edge of the foot while squatting. If your feet roll or your heels come up from the ground, you've gone too far and need to ease back up (at least for now). Keep in mind that over time, as your flexibility improves, you'll be able to dip lower and lower into a deeper squat without foot or heel issues.