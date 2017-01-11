The Best Foods for Your Heart, According to a Cardiologist

Whole grains

Carbohydrates have been getting some glares lately, and Paleo proponents may not agree with this assessment, but whole grains are still an important part of what you should be eating. A whole grain is a cereal like wheat, rice, or barley whose bran (the outside of a grain kernel) hasn’t been removed.

And white bread with tiny brown specks of wheat in it doesn’t qualify; it’s the 100% whole grain grain stuff that gets you the fiber and B vitamins your heart needs. We’ve covered fiber, but B vitamins are responsible for ensuring that homocysteine (associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease) doesn’t accumulate.“Whole grains are a big thing, whether they’re coming in the form of bread or cereal, rice or pasta,” says Dr. Martin.