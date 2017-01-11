The Best Foods for Your Skin, According to a Dermatologist

Carrots (and anything else with beta-carotene)

The antioxidant beta-carotene is, as its name suggests, found in high amounts in carrots, as well as a number of other orange and leafy green vegetables. Once in your body, beta-carotene can be converted to retinol (a form of vitamin A), which has some potential to protect your skin from sun damage. Sun damage, as you know, can result in wrinkles or, scarier, skin cancer.

But don't overdo it, Dr. Nagler warns: there's controversy about the effect of beta-carotene, and as she explains, "High levels of consumption can cause oranging of the skin." Yikes... because vitamin A is a fat-soluble (versus water-soluble) vitamin, it doesn't easily get flushed out of the body when there's too much. "In moderation you may have a glow," Dr. Nagler explains, "but in excess you may look down to find you have orange palms... which is pretty shocking."