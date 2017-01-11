You Need Fat. Here Are the Best Ways to Get It.

For a long time, fat was The Enemy, a substance that led to hazards like heart attacks, strokes, and obesity. Now, though, doctors know that fat isn't just tasty -- it's also part of a healthy diet.

Unfortunately, this doesn't give you license to eat delicious foods like bacon and sausage at every meal, since they have a whole bunch of other problems associated with them. Minimally processed, plant- and marine-based sources of fats are the way to go, says Edwina Clark, head of nutrition and wellness at Yummly. Healthy fats do all sorts of nifty things -- they can help reduce your levels of bad cholesterol, increase levels of good cholesterol, and help reduce inflammation. So what are the best ways to add more good fat to your diet?