The Only Machines You Need to Bother With at the Gym

Yusuf Jeffers, coach at New York City’s training center Tone House, seconds Thompson’s endorsement. "Because the resistance is attached to a cable, any movement happens freely in three-dimensional space and is not fixed to a specific axis," Jeffers explains. "This demands increased stabilization, allowing individuals to address any deficits in strength on a particular side of the body."



Leg press machine

Focusing on your upper body without paying attention to your lower half could result in a body type similar to Spongebob -- which is kind of cool, but not exactly ideal. If you want to get the most bang out of your legs and glutes in one workout, Courtney Paul, trainer at YG Studios, recommends the leg press machine. “Not only can you practice leg presses, single leg presses and calf raises, but the leg press machine can also be used by individuals with back or knee injuries who can no longer do squats on the squat rack,” Paul says. “Personally, I have two bulging discs and the it allows me to train heavy where I would normally feel uncomfortable pushing the limits.”

