The Best Non-Dairy Milks, Ranked

There’s never been a better time to be a plant-based milk connoisseur... and probably no more annoying time to be a barista. (“Sorry, we’re all out of hemp milk, but would you like a half-caff cashew, rice, oat, almond, or soy milk latte instead?”) A ton of tasty, satisfying, and most importantly, nutrient-dense alternatives to cow milk are on the market -- which is awesome, because research is revealing that dairy milk isn’t even a great source of calcium.

We asked doctors and looked at studies to figure out which plant-based milks offer the most nutritional bang for your caloric buck. They were unanimous in stating that nondairy milks aren’t one-size-fits all. The best choice will depend on your own dietary needs. Heart disease is the number-one killer in the US and one in three Americans is obese, so we’re going to assume most readers want low-calorie options that are good for their hearts. With that in mind... here’s the ranking!