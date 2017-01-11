The Best Workouts to Do if You Hate Running

Give it a try: Use the rate of perceived exertion (RPE) to determine your pace. An RPE of one is the equivalent to sitting still, while an RPE of 10 is the equivalent to an all-out sprint. This is subjective, of course, but it's still a good way to manage your pace.

Warm-up, five minutes: Walk at an RPE of four, building speed to an RPE of five

Workout, 20 minutes: Alternate every minute between a walk at RPE four and a walk at RPE seven -- you should be moving at a fast clip during your high-intensity intervals

Cool-down, five minutes: Gradually slow your pace from an RPE of five to an RPE of three

Jumping rope

Jumping rope certainly isn't easy -- it's a full-body cardiovascular exercise, very much like running, that offers a lower-impact route to major calorie burn. In fact, jumping rope burns just about as many calories per minute as running does, making it my personal go-to workout for high-intensity cardio.

One of the reasons it's my personal fave is that you can mix up your jumping style to battle boredom and challenge different muscle groups. Oh, and Rocky did it, which should be good enough for you.